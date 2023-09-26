On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press
September 26, 2023
Nonfiction

1. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard – contributor and Craig Borlase – contributor, narrated by Jill Duggar (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Democrat Party Hates America by Mark R. Levin, narrated by Jeremy Lowell and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey, narrated by the authors (Penguin Audio)

6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

8. Astor by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe, narrated by Anderson Cooper (HarperAudio)

9. Social Justice Fallacies by Thomas Sowell, narrated by Brad Sanders (Basic Books)

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

2. Starter Villain by John Scalzi, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

3. Holly by Stephen King, narrated by Justine Lupe and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman, narrated by Fiona Shaw (Penguin Audio)

5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

7. Still Hung Up on You by Liz Maverick, performed by Andrew Eiden and Luci Christian Bell (Audible Originals)

8. My Temptation by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano (Brilliance Audio)

9. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, the author and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

Top Stories