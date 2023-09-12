Today in Entertainment History: George Jones was born

On Sept. 12, 1931, country singer George Jones was born in Saratoga, Texas.

In 1959, “Bonanza” made its TV debut on NBC.

In 1966, “The Monkees” made its debut on NBC.

In 1970, “Josie and the Pussycats” debuted on CBS.

In 1978, “Taxi” made its debut on ABC.

In 1987, Michael Jackson began a tour in Tokyo in support of the album “Bad.”

In 1996, Oasis abruptly canceled its U.S. tour two-thirds of the way into it. The band said it was due to “internal differences.”

In 1999, singer Graham Nash was injured in a freak boating accident in Hawaii. He broke both his legs.

In 2003, country singer Johnny Cash died of complications from diabetes at a hospital in Nashville. He was 71.

In 2015, the ABBA musical “Mamma Mia!” ended its run on Broadway after 14 years and 5,773 performances.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 83. Singer Maria Muldaur is 81. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 72. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 71. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 71. Actor Rachel Ward is 66. Actor Amy Yasbeck (“Wings,” ″Life on a Stick”) is 61. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 58. Actor Darren E. Burrows (“Northern Exposure”) is 57. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 57. Comedian Louis (LOO’-ee) C.K. is 56. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 55. Actor Will Chase (“Nashville”) is 53. Actor Josh Hopkins (“Cougar Town,” “Quantico”) is 53. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 49. Actor Lauren Stamile (stuh-MEE’-lay) (“Complications,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Rapper 2 Chainz is 46. Actor Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 45. Actor Ben McKenzie (“The O.C.”) is 45. Singer Ruben Studdard (“American Idol”) is 45. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 42. Actor Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) is 37. Actor Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 37. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 30. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 27.

