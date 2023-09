Today in Entertainment History: Kiss appeared without makeup

On Sept. 18, 1949, actor Frank Morgan died at the age of 59. He’s probably best known for playing the wizard in “The Wizard of Oz.”

In 1957, the popular western “Wagon Train” debuted on NBC.

In 1960, Frankie Avalon received $600,000 for the money that he earned as a minor.

In 1964, “The Addams Family” premiered on ABC.

In 1965, “I Dream Of Jeannie” starring Larry Hagman and Barbara Eden, made its debut on NBC. “Get Smart,” starring Don Adams, also premiered on the same network.

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix was found dead in a London apartment. He was 27. A coroner ruled Hendrix choked on his vomit.

In 1971, Pink Floyd became the first rock band to play at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

In 1976, “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry hit number one on the pop chart.

In 1978, the comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati” made its debut on CBS.

In 1983, Kiss appeared without make-up for the first time, on MTV.

In 2004, Britney Spears married Kevin Federline in a private home outside Los Angeles. They both filed for divorce after two years.

Today’s Birthdays: Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 85. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 83. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 74. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 74. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 73. Director Mark Romanek is 64. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 62. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 61. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 59. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 56. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 53. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 52. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 50. Actor Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 49. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Scrubs”) is 49. Rapper Xzibit is 49. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (seh-DAY’-kihs) (“Ted Lasso,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 47. Actor Barrett Foa (FOH’-ah) (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 46. TV personality Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” “The View”) is 46. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is 45. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 30. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 30. Country singer Tae Kerr of Maddie and Tae is 28.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.