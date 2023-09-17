Today in Entertainment History: Williams won Miss America

On Sept. 17, 1931, RCA Victor demonstrated the first 33-and-a-third RPM long-playing record in New York.

In 1963, “The Fugitive” began its run on ABC, starring David Janssen as Dr. Richard Kimble.

In 1964, “Bewitched,” starring Elizabeth Montgomery, made its debut on ABC.

In 1967, The Doors performed “Light My Fire” on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Jim Morrison had been asked to change the line “Girl, we couldn’t get much higher,” but Morrison sang it anyway.

Also in 1967, The Who appeared on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.” Drummer Keith Moon had set a flash powder explosion in his drum kit, not knowing technicians had already done so. The resulting explosion sent a cymbal into Moon’s leg and singed Pete Townshend’s hair.

In 1972, “MASH” premiered on CBS. It stayed on the air for eleven years.

In 1978, ABC’s expensive sci-fi show “Battlestar Galactica” made its debut.

In 1980, Bette Midler’s concert film, “Divine Madness,” premiered.

In 1983, Vanessa Williams of New York became the first black contestant to be crowned Miss America. The following July, she also became the first Miss America to resign in the wake of her Penthouse magazine scandal.

In 1991, Geffen Records released “Use Your Illusion One” and “Use Your Illusion Two” by Guns N” Roses. The two albums went on sale at many stores nationwide just after midnight.

Also in 1991, Hank Williams Jr. unveiled a statue of his father in Montgomery, Alabama, where his funeral was held in 1953.

In 1996, The Cranberries canceled the last nine shows of their U.S. tour because singer Dolores O’Riordan was suffering from a combination of exhaustion and the flu.

Also in 1996, London police intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped book that an obsessed fan sent to singer Bjork (BYORK). The fan killed himself hours after mailing the package. The package never reached Bjork’s home.

In 1997, comedian Red Skelton died at a hospital near his home in Palm Springs, California, after a long illness. He was 84.

In 2001, David Letterman hosted the first late-night talk show since the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Letterman opened the show with no jokes, just his thoughts on the matter. Dan Rather was his first guest and broke into tears.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-turned-photographer LaMonte McLemore (lah-MONT’ MAK’-leh-mor) of the Fifth Dimension is 88. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 75. Actor Elvira is 72. Comedian Rita Rudner is 70. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (formerly Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 63. Actor-director Paul Feig (FEEG) is 61. Director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) is 61. Singer BeBe Winans is 61. Businessman Robert Herjavec (HERJ’-ah-vek) (“Shark Tank”) is 60. Actor Kyle Chandler (“Early Edition”) is 58. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 57. Actor Malik Yoba (“New York Undercover”) is 56. Singer Anastacia is 55. Actor Matthew Settle (“Gossip Girl”) is 54. Rapper VinRock of Naughty By Nature is 53. Actor Bobby Lee (“MADtv,” ″Harold and Kumar” films) is 52. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 50. Singer-actor Nona Gaye (“The Matrix” films) is 49. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 44. Actor Billy Miller (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Actor Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 34. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 34. Actor Denyse Tontz (“All My Children,” ″Big Time Rush”) is 29.

