Today in History: September 17, Israel, Egypt reach Camp David Accords

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2023. There are 105 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 17, 1978, after 12 days of meetings at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (men-AH’-kem BAY’-gihn) and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.

On this date:

In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam (an-TEE’-tum) in Maryland.

In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the U.S. Army Signal Corps became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.

In 1920, the American Professional Football Association — a precursor of the National Football League — was formed in Canton, Ohio.

In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.

In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied paratroopers launched Operation Market Garden, landing behind German lines in the Netherlands.

In 1947, James V. Forrestal was sworn in as the first U.S. Secretary of Defense.

In 1980, former Nicaraguan president Anastasio Somoza was assassinated in Paraguay.

In 1986, the Senate confirmed the nomination of William H. Rehnquist to become the 16th chief justice of the United States.

In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street.

In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.

In 2013, Eiji Toyoda, a member of Toyota’s founding family who helped create the super-efficient “Toyota Way” production method, died at age 100.

In 2018, Senate leaders, under pressure from fellow Republicans, scheduled a public hearing for the following week at which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault decades earlier would testify.

In 2021, a Los Angeles jury convicted New York real estate heir Robert Durst of murdering his best friend 20 years earlier. (Durst, who was sentenced to life in prison, died in 2022.)

Today’s Birthdays: Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 90. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter (SOO’-tur) is 84. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 88. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 78. Singer Fee Waybill is 75. Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 72. Comedian Rita Rudner is 70. Director-actor Paul Feig is 61. Director Baz Luhrmann is 61. Singer BeBe Winans is 61. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 60. Actor Kyle Chandler is 58. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 57. Actor Malik Yoba is 56. Rock singer Anastacia is 55. Actor Matthew Settle is 54. Rapper Vin Rock (Naughty By Nature) is 53. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 52. Actor Felix Solis is 52. Actor-singer Nona Gaye is 49. Singer-actor Constantine Maroulis is 48. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 48. Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 44. Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 44. Actor Billy Miller is 44. Rock musician Jon Walker is 38. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin (oh-VECH’-kin) is 38. Actor Danielle Brooks is 34. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 34. Actor-singer Denyse Tontz is 29. NHL center Auston Matthews is 26.

