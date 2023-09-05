US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
September 5, 2023 12:04 pm
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Breakaway by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

2. The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons by Karin Smirnoff & Sarah Death (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. Dead Mountain by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Too Late by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Mine To Promise by Natasha Madison (Natasha Madison)

8. Affaire Royale by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Don’t Let Me Down by Kelsie Rae (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

10. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

3. The Four Agreements (Unabridged) by Don Miguel Ruiz (Audible)

4. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. None of This is True (Unabridged) by Lisa Jewell (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Top Stories