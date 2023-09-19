US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
September 19, 2023 11:50 am
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Code Red by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar (Gallery Books)

4. 23 1/2 Lies by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Holly by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. Fall of Ruin and Wrath by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Tor Publishing Group)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks & Oprah Winfrey (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Payback in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. Fighting the Pull by Kristen Ashley (Blue Box Press)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Elon Musk (Unabridged) by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Counting the Cost (Unabridged) by Jill Duggar (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier (Unabridged) by Arthur C. Brooks & Oprah Winfrey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Just Another Missing Person by Gillian McAllister (HarperCollins Publishers )

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Code Red (Unabridged) by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. Holly (Unabridged) by Stephen King (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Top Stories