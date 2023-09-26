US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
September 26, 2023 11:44 am
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Code Red by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

4. Holly by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar (Gallery Books)

7. Astor by Anderson Cooper & Katherine Howe (Harper)

8. 23 1/2 Lies by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Blessing of the Lost Girls by J. A. Jance (William Morrow)

10. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Counting the Cost (Unabridged) by Jill Duggar (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Elon Musk (Unabridged) by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier (Unabridged) by Arthur C. Brooks & Oprah Winfrey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

6. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel (Unabridged) by Douglas Brunt (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. The Democrat Party Hates America (Unabridged) by Mark R. Levin (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

10. Holly (Unabridged) by Stephen King (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

