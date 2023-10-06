On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Entertainment News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 6, 2023 12:12 am
Tony! Toni! Toné! say reuniting after 25 years ‘Feels Good’ — and they’re working on something new

All Trump, all the time? Former president’s legal problems a boon to MSNBC

The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway’s Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence

Reba McEntire on collaborating with Dolly Parton, looking ‘tough sexy’ and living ‘Not That Fancy’

What’s streaming now: Drake, ‘Fair Play,’ Assassin’s Creed Mirage and William Friedkin’s last film

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new music

Movie Review: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ doesn’t desecrate the original but it won’t compel you

‘Saturday Night Live’ returns after strike, with Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny slated to host

A man was encouraged by a chatbot to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021. He was sentenced to 9 years

Things to know about the Nobel Prizes

