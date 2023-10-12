AP Top Entertainment News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Inside the East vs. West rap rivalry that led to the murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. in 1990s

James McBride wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize for fiction for “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store”

Salman Rushdie was stabbed onstage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack

`The Laramie Project’ stages a special reading in Wyoming on the 25th anniversary of Shepard murder

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she says

Keith Urban shares the secret to a great song ahead of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

Horror icon John Carpenter on being a college dropout, ‘Barbie’ and telling true scary stories

Making music is a family affair for Alisa Weilerstein and Rafael Payare

Translations from Vietnamese, Arabic and Tamil are among finalists for National Translation Awards

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will be a blockbuster — and might shake up the movie business

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.