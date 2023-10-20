AP Top Entertainment News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personal

300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II returned to German museum

Movie Review: Scorsese’s epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is sweeping tale of greed, richly told

What to stream this week: The Rolling Stones, John le Carré, ‘Living for the Dead’ and Harry Bosch

Movie Review: Netflix’s ‘Old Dads’ is a recycling of PC grievances and a Bill Burr career nadir

Martin Scorsese is still curious — and still awed by the possibilities of cinema

Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful

Hollywood’s actors strike is nearing its 100th day. Why hasn’t a deal been reached and what’s next?

No gun, no car, no living witnesses against man charged in Tupac Shakur killing, defense lawyer says

On ‘Enlisted,’ country star Craig Morgan gets a little help from his friends like Blake Shelton

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.