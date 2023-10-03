AP Top Entertainment News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation
Columbia Journalism Review editor leaving to encourage news outlets to devote more time to climate
David Beckham reflects on highs and lows in ‘Beckham’ doc, calls it an ’emotional rollercoaster’
Patrick Stewart, a Shakespearean actor who soars in sci-fi, looks back on his life in memoir
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is over. But it’s coming to movie theaters soon
Book Review: Sketch-comedy star Keegan-Michael Key breaks down the art form in hilarious new book
Book Review: ‘Extremely Online’ shows how creators and influencers have shaped social media
Review: Coldplay brings empathy — and Selena Gomez — to the band’s 2023 North American tour finale
Music Review: Allow Jorja Smith to reintroduce herself on her sophomore release, ‘Falling or Flying’
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.