On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:57 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 7, 2023 12:57 am
< a min read
      

21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London

Why the NFL cares about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On ‘Carolyn’s Boy,’ Darius Rucker pays loving tribute to his greatest inspiration: his late mother

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brings colorful displays to the New Mexico sky

Maxwell is readying an album with teenage-era songs but first ‘NIGHT’ must fall

Las Vegas police video shows first-ever arrest in rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing

Chiefs’ Kelce: ‘Just got to keep living’ as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight

Omar Apollo on his emotional new EP, ‘Live For Me,’ and ignoring the confines of genre

A nurse is named as the prime suspect in the mysterious death of the Nigerian Afrobeat star Mohbad

Tony! Toni! Toné! say reuniting after 25 years ‘Feels Good’ — and they’re working on something new

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|13 3rd Annual Diversity in Golf...
10|13 AFCEA NOVA Naval IT Day 2023
10|13 5G: The Transformation of Defense...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories