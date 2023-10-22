AP Top Entertainment News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Philadelphia Orchestra and musicians agree to 3-year labor deal with 15.8% salary increase

ACTORS STRIKE PHOTOS: See images from the 100 days film and TV actors have been picketing

The Hollywood actors strike hits 100 days. Why hasn’t a deal been reached and what’s next?

There isn’t much Cher hasn’t done in her career. A Christmas album is new territory, though

Visitors tour New Mexico atomic site in likely record attendance fueled by ‘Oppenheimer’ fanfare

What’s that bar band playing ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’? Oh, it’s the Rolling Stones!

Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personal

Carín León and Formula One’s Sergio Pérez discuss their musical collaboration, ‘Por La Familia’

Dove Cameron drops new spiky banger, ‘Lethal Woman,’ ahead of debut album ‘Alchemical: Volume 1’

Spain’s royals honor Asturias prize winners, including Meryl Streep and Haruki Murakami

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.