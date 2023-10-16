AP Top Entertainment News at 7:37 a.m. EDT

Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Mark Goddard, who played Don West on ‘Lost in Space,’ dies at 87
What to stream this week: The Rolling Stones, John le Carré, ‘Living for the Dead’ and Harry Bosch
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
Live Review: Madonna’s Celebration Tour kicks off in London after health scare
Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert
Stephen Rubin, publisher of ‘The Da Vinci Code’ and other blockbusters, dies at 81
Q&A: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher reacts to Hollywood studios breaking off negotiations
Louise Glück, Nobel-winning poet of terse and candid lyricism, dies at 80
‘Barbenheimer’ was a boon to movie theaters and a headache for many workers. So they’re unionizing
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.