On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 5:42 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 29, 2023 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

‘Friends’ creators, actors, family mourn Matthew Perry: ‘The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken’

Video game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130 million global debut

Leo Brooks, a Miami native with country roots, returns to South Florida for new music festival

As the ‘Hollywood of the South,’ Atlanta has boomed. Its actors and crew are now at a crossroads

Man charged in killing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew

The strike has dimmed the spotlight on the fall’s best performances. Here’s 13 you shouldn’t miss

From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality — it’s time for Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’

Shawn Levy talks about ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ and his friendship with Wolverine and Deadpool

Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|5 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
11|5 DISC 2023
11|5 The Future of Agile + DevOps
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories