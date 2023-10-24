AP Top Entertainment News at 4:52 p.m. EDT

City Girls’ uninhibited rap made them. On their third album, ‘RAW,’ the duo evolves their sound

Music Review: K-pop group SEVENTEEN find nirvana on new mini-album ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN’

Love it or hate it, feelings run high over candy corn come Halloween

Music Review: Poppy grows up and goes dark pop-y with genre-blending album ‘Zig’

Michelle Obama to narrate audio edition of ‘Where the Wild Things Are’

Music Review: Celebrate the spooky season with a Duran Duran album, ‘Danse Macabre’

Book Review: ‘America Fantastica’ entertaining journey that looks at consequences of lies

Oprah Winfrey selects Jesmyn Ward’s ‘Let Us Descend’ for her book club

Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personal

Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ delayed a year as actors strike drags on

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.