AP Top Entertainment News at 9:52 a.m. EDT

Chris Colfer’s new book series for young people will launch in 2024

Geraldine Brooks’ ‘Horse’ and biography of George Floyd win Dayton literary awards

‘Frasier’ returns to TV but you don’t need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokes

Bob Odenkirk used to make up zany poems. He and his daughter Erin have turned them into a kids’ book

Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate

Misty Copeland’s dedication to inclusion spans many projects — and her push for new dance emojis

Music Review: Holly Humberstone gets candid on atmospheric debut album, ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’

Chef and TV personality Michael Chiarello dies at 61 after being treated for allergic reaction

Book Review: Film historian exploits tumult, gossip in gripping account of Hollywood in the ’50s

What to stream this week: Jamie Foxx, Offset, Musk, ‘Frasier’ returns and Nicholas Cage as a vampire

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.