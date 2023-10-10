Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):

1. Murder in Apartment 12, Dateline NBC

2. Hot Mess with Alix Earle, Unwell Network

3. Say More with Dr? Sheila, Audacy, Amy Poehler, and Paper Kite Podcasts

4. Your Stupid Opinions, Wondery

5. Grapevine, NBC News

6. Earwitness, Lava for Good

7. Everybody Loves Tom, Tom Sandoval

8. Bedtime Stories ‘ Ballen Studios, Ballen Studios

9. How to Win 2024, MSNBC

10. That’s The Point, Jon Volk and Kristin Johns

