Apple TV app – Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Blue Beetle
2. Barbie
3. Gran Turismo
4. No Hard Feelings
5. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
6. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
7. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8. Talk To Me
9. Muzzle
10. Bottoms
