Apple TV app – Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. The Equalizer 3
2. Barbie
3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
4. Talk To Me
5. The Nun II
6. No Hard Feelings
7. Gran Turismo
8. After Everything
9. Blue Beetle
10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
