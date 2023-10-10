On Air: Innovation in Government
Mateo Askaripour's 'The Great Hemisphere' is a novel about power set 500 years from now

The Associated Press
October 10, 2023 1:39 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Mateo Askaripour’s follow-up to his acclaimed debut novel “Black Buck” is a look into the distant future.

Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Askaripour’s “This Great Hemisphere” is scheduled for release next summer. The novel is set 500 years from now and tells of a society in which some people are born invisible and consigned to second-class citizenship. One invisible person, Sweetmint, embarks on a quest to find her missing brother.

”’This Great Hemisphere’ is a novel about the nature of power, the lengths people will go to in order to gain and maintain it, as well as the almost biological compulsion we all possess to protect those we love,” Askaripour said in a statement. “It is a call to arms for the unseen, a rallying cry for those who are tired of being ignored and forgotten. And, of course, it’s a hell of an adventure.”

Askaripour’s “Black Buck,” released in 2021, was a widely praised satire of the tech industry and a Jenna Bush book club pick by the “Today” show.

