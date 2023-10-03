The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Thicker than Water by Kerry Washington, narrated by the author (Little, Brown Spark)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Killing the Witches by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Macmillan Audio)

6. Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard – contributor and Craig Borlase – contributor, narrated by Jill Duggar (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Scarcity Brain by Michael Easter, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith, narrated by Robert Glenister (Mulholland Books)

2. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

3. The Armor of Light by Ken Follett, narrated by John Lee (Penguin Audio)

4. Still Hung Up on You by Liz Maverick, performed by Andrew Eiden and Luci Christian Bell (Audible Originals)

5. Holly by Stephen King, narrated by Justine Lupe and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Starter Villain by John Scalzi, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

7. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods by Rick Riordan, narrated by Jesse Bernstein (Disney Hyperion)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. Possession by Matthew Derby and Brianna Holt, performed by Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and a full cast (Audible Originals)

10. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.