Today in Entertainment History: “Gimme A Break” debuted

On Oct. 29, 1936, singer Hank Snow made his first recordings, “Lonesome Blue Yodel” and “Prisoned Cowboy.”

In 1956, “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast, replacing “The Camel News Caravan.”

In 1964, the “T.A.M.I. Show” was filmed in Santa Monica, California. It featured performances by the Beach Boys, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Lesley Gore, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Rolling Stones and The Supremes.

In 1970, Neil Diamond received a gold record for “Cracklin’ Rosie.”

In 1971, Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon, Georgia. A similar accident took the life of the band’s bassist, Berry Oakley, the next year.

In 1981, the TV comedy “Gimme A Break,” starring Nell Carter, made its debut on NBC.

In 1983, Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” became the longest-running album on the Billboard music charts, with a total of 491 weeks. That record has since been broken.

In 1996, rappers the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans became parents to a son, Christopher Wallace.

Today’s Birthdays: Guitarist Denny Laine (Wings, Moody Blues) is 79. Singer-actor Melba Moore is 78. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 76. Actor Kate Jackson is 75. Actor Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) is 66. Singer Randy Jackson of The Jacksons is 62. Drummer Peter Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 58. Actor Joely Fisher (“Ellen”) is 56. Rapper Paris is 56. Actor Grayson McCouch (mih-KOOCH’) (“Gotham”) is 55. Singer SA Martinez of 311 (three-eleven) is 54. Actor Winona Ryder is 52. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) is 51. Actor Gabrielle Union is 51. Actor Trevor Lissauer (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 50. Actor Milena Govich (“Law and Order”) is 47. Actor Jon Abrahams (“Meet the Parents”) is 46. Actor Brendan Fehr (“CSI: Miami,” ″Roswell”) is 46. Actor Ben Foster (“Six Feet Under”) is 43. Bassist Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend is 39. Actor Janet Montgomery (“New Amsterdam”) is 38. Actor India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 30.

