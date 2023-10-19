Today in Entertainment History: INXS released “Kick”

On Oct. 19, 1952, Hank Williams and his second wife, Billie Jean, repeated their wedding vows on a New Orleans stage. Williams died less than three months later.

In 1966, The Yardbirds arrived in New York for their first North American tour. After only two dates, guitarist Jeff Beck left the band.

In 1967, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles released the single “I Second That Emotion.”

In 1987, Melissa Etheridge began recording her self-titled debut album.

Also in 1987, INXS (in-ex-ES’) released their “Kick” album.

In 1990, the jury in the 2 Live Crew obscenity trial in Florida asked the judge for permission to laugh out loud. Some of the jurors said it was causing them pain to hold in their laughter.

In 1991, Grant Turner, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry, died. He was 79.

In 2012, singer Justin Timberlake married actor Jessica Biel at a seaside resort in Italy.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Tony Lo Bianco (“The French Connection”) is 87. Artist Peter Max is 86. Actor John Lithgow (LITH’-goh) is 78. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 78. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 75. Actor Annie Golden (“Orange is the New Black”) is 72. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 71. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger (WAHL’-in-jur) of World Party is 66. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 63. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 59. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 58. Actor Jon Favreau is 57. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 54. Comedian Chris Kattan (kuh-TAN’) (“Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Singer Pras Michel (PRAZ mih-SHEL’) of The Fugees is 51. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 47. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 47. Writer-director Jason Reitman (RYT’-man) (“Juno”) is 46. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 43. Actor Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 41. Actor Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “The Greatest Showman”) is 40. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 37. Actor Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 33. Actor Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) is 30.

