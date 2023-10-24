Today in Entertainment History: “Mellon Collie” released

On Oct. 24, 1957, singer-actor Bing Crosby married singer-actor Kathy Grant.

In 1960, Neil Sedaka recorded the single “Calendar Girl.”

In 1962, James Brown’s “Live At The Apollo” album was recorded. It sold more than one million copies.

In 1969, actor Richard Burton bought then-wife Elizabeth Taylor a million-dollar diamond necklace that weighed almost 70 carats. It was, at the time, the world’s most expensive diamond.

In 1973, the TV program “Kojak,” starring Telly Savalas, premiered on CBS. It ran until 1978.

In 1980, Paul McCartney received a special disk from officials with the “Guinness Book of World Records” for being the best-selling songwriter and recording artist of all time.

In 1989, actor Zsa Zsa Gabor was sentenced to 72 hours in jail for slapping a Beverly Hills police officer. She also was ordered to perform 120 hours of community service at a women’s shelter.

In 1991, “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry died in Santa Monica, California. He was 70.

In 1994, actor Raul Julia died of complications from a stroke in a hospital on Long Island, New York. He was 54.

In 1995, Smashing Pumpkins released their album “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.”

In 2016, singer Bobby Vee died of advanced Alzheimer’s disease outside Minneapolis. He was 73.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 87. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 84. Actor Kevin Kline is 76. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 69. Actor B.D. Wong is 63. Actor Zahn McClarnon (“Reservation Dogs,” “Hawkeye”) is 57. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 46. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 44. Singer Monica is 43. Singer-actor Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 40. Actor Tim Pocock (TV’s “Camp,” film’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) is 38. Rapper-actor Drake is 37. Actor Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 34. Actor Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) is 34. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 28. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 20.

