Today in Entertainment History: “Mickey Mouse Club” debuted

On Oct. 3, 1941, the film “The Maltese Falcon” opened.

In 1945, ten-year-old Elvis Presley made his first public appearance in a talent show at the Mississippi-Alabama Dairy Show, singing “Old Shep.” He won second place and $5.

In 1954, “Father Knows Best” premiered on CBS.

In 1955, “Captain Kangaroo” premiered on CBS, and “The Mickey Mouse Club” made its debut on ABC.

In 1957, “The Woody Woodpecker Show” made its premiere on ABC.

In 1967, folk singer Woody Guthrie died in New York at the age of 55. Guthrie had been in the hospital for most of the last decade of his life, suffering from Huntington’s disease.

In 1998, actor Roddy McDowall died of cancer in Los Angeles. He was 70.

In 2000, singer-bassist Benjamin Orr of The Cars died of pancreatic cancer in Atlanta. He was 53.

In 2003, Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy was mauled by a white tiger during a performance in Las Vegas.

Today’s Birthdays: Composer Steve Reich is 87. Singer Chubby Checker is 82. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg,” “L.A. Law”) is 81. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 74. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 73. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 72. Actor Hart Bochner (BOK’-ner) (“Breaking Away”) is 67. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 67. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 64. Actor-singer Jack Wagner is 64. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 61. Actor Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 54. Singer Gwen Stefani (steh-FAH’-nee) of No Doubt is 54. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 52. Singer G. Love is 51. Actor Keiko Agena (KAY’-koh ah-GAYN’-ah) (“Prodigal Son,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 50. Actor Neve (NEV) Campbell is 50. Actor Lena Headey (HEE’-dee) (“Game of Thrones”) is 50. Singer India.Arie (ah-REE’) is 48. Rapper Talib Kweli (tuh-LIB’ kwah-LEE’) is 48. Actor Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 48. Actor Seann William Scott (movie “Dukes of Hazzard,” ″American Pie”) is 47. Actor Shannyn Sossamon (TV’s “Moonlight,” Film’s “The Rules of Attraction”) is 45. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 44. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 41. Actor Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 40. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 40. Country singer Drake White is 40. Actor Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 39. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 39. Singer-actor Ashlee Simpson is 39. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 35. Actor Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl,” “Ex Machina”) is 35. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 19.

