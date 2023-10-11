Today in Entertainment History: “Saturday Night Live” began

On Oct. 11, 1960, “The Bugs Bunny Show” made its debut on ABC.

In 1965, The Beatles released the single “Roll Over Beethoven” backed with “Misery.”

In 1969, bluesman Muddy Waters was seriously injured and three other people killed in a car crash near Chicago.

In 1975, “Saturday Night Live” made its debut on NBC.

In 1976, Kitty Wells and Paul Cohen were elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Also in 1976, Jane Pauley replaced Barbara Walters on the “Today” show.

In 1982, Lefty Frizzell, Marty Robbins and Roy Horton were elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1983, Lionel Richie released his “Can’t Slow Down” album.

In 1986, “The Church Lady” made her first appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

In 1991, actor-comedian Redd Foxx died of a heart attack in Los Angeles at the age of 68.

In 2006, the sitcom “30 Rock” premiered on NBC.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Gene Watson is 80. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 77. Actor Catlin Adams (“The Jerk,” ″The Jazz Singer”) is 73. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 72. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 71. Actor David Morse (“St. Elsewhere”) is 70. Actor Stephen Spinella (“24″) is 67. Actor Joan Cusak is 61. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 61. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 59. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 58. Actor Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”) is 58. Musician Todd Snider is 57. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 56. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 55. Actor Andrea Navedo (AN’-dree-ah nah-VEH’-doh) (“Jane the Virgin”) is 54. Rapper MC Lyte is 53. Actor Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” ″Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 53. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 49. Singer NeeNa Lee is 48. Actor Emily Deschanel (day-shah-NEL’) (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210″) is 45. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” ″Inspector Gadget”) is 38. Rapper Cardi B is 31.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.