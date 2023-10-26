On Air: Federal News Network
Today in Entertainment History: “The Terminator” opened

The Associated Press
October 26, 2023 12:00 am
2 min read
      

On Oct. 26, 1936, country artist Roy Acuff made his first recordings, including “Great Speckled Bird” and “Wabash Cannonball.”

In 1955, “Rebel Without A Cause,” starring James Dean, opened in New York.

In 1965, The Beatles were made Members of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

In 1966, Liberace (lih-ber-AH’-chee) played the parts of both a good and evil pianist on “Batman.”

In 1970, the comic “Doonesbury” by Garry Trudeau premiered.

In 1978, “Hot Child In The City” by Nick Gilder hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart. It took 20 weeks from the time it entered the Hot 100 to reach No. 1, longer than any single before it.

In 1981, David Bowie met with the band Queen in Montreaux, Switzerland, to record “Under Pressure” in an all-night session.

In 1982, the hospital drama “St. Elsewhere” premiered on NBC.

In 1984, the movie “The Terminator” opened.

In 1993, Roman Catholic churches in San Juan, Puerto Rico, opened their doors for the night and urged residents to tie black ribbons on trees to protest Madonna’s first concert there.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 78. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 77. Musician Bootsy Collins is 72. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 71. Musician David Was of Was (Not Was) is 71. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52′s is 70. Actor Lauren Tewes (TWEES) (“The Love Boat”) is 70. Actor D.W. Moffett (“Chicago Med”) is 69. Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 67. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 63. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 62. Actor Cary Elwes (EL’-wehz) is 61. Singer Natalie Merchant is 60. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 57. Country singer Keith Urban is 56. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” ″Ed”) is 55. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 52. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 52. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 50. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 48. Actor Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 47. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” ″Napoleon Dynamite”) is 46. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 45. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku (foh-LAH’-kay oh-low-wow-foh-YAY-koo) (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 40. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 37. Actor Beulah Koale (BYOO’-lah koh-AH’-lay) (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 32.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

