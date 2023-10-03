US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Between the Lines
The Associated Press
October 3, 2023
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Armor of Light by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods by Rick Riordan (Disney Book Group)

5. 12 Months to Live by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Code Red by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Something like Hate by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne, Incorporated)

9. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

10. Killing the Witches by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Enough (Unabridged) by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Elon Musk (Unabridged) by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Counting the Cost (Unabridged) by Jill Duggar (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

6. Killing the Witches by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

7. Thicker than Water by Kerry Washington (Hachette Audio)

8. The Collector by Daniel Silva (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

