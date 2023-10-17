On Air: Panel Discussions
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Blood Lines by Alex Demille & Nelson DeMille (Scribner)

2. Judgment Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Obsession by Brett Battles & Stuart Woods (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Second Act by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Armor of Light by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Queen of Chaos by Amelia Hutchins (Amelia Hutchins)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life (Unabridged) by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. The 4-Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat-Loss, Incredible Sex, and Becoming Superhuman (Abridged) by Timothy Ferriss (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds (Unabridged) by Rich Paul (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Elon Musk (Unabridged) by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

10. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

Top Stories