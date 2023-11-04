Today in Entertainment History: “Last Waltz” premiered

On Nov. 4, 1963, The Beatles performed for the Queen Mother in London. John Lennon commented that people in the cheap seats could clap and the rest could rattle their jewelry.

In 1974, Elton John released his “Greatest Hits” album.

In 1976, a Bruce Springsteen concert in New York was interrupted by a bomb threat. Springsteen joked that the threat could have come from his former manager, with whom he was involved in a legal battle.

In 1978, the band Boston played the city of Boston for the first time, in a sold-out show.

In 1977, “The Last Waltz,” the film of The Band’s final concert, premiered in New York.

In 1984, Prince launched his Purple Rain tour in Detroit.

In 1986, country singer Tammy Wynette checked in to the Betty Ford Clinic for addiction to painkillers.

In 1989, Roxette hit number one with “Listen To Your Heart.” It was the first number-one song to be available only on cassette.

In 1992, songwriters Elton John and Bernie Taupin signed a publishing contract worth about $39 million with Warner-Chappell Music.

In 2001, the Emmys were finally given out after being canceled twice due to concerns following 9/11. “The West Wing” was the big winner, with eight Emmys.

In 2008, Deftones bassist Chi (CHEE) Cheng was involved in a car accident in Santa Clara, California. He was in a coma or semi-comatose state for four years before he died in April 2013.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Loretta Swit (“MASH”) is 86. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 85. Singer Delbert McClinton is 83. Actor Ivonne Coll (EE’-von COHL’) (“Jane the Virgin”) is 76. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 69. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 63. Actor Kathy Griffin is 63. Actor Ralph Macchio (MAH’-chee-oh) is 62. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 62. Saxophonist Tim Burton of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 60. Actor Matthew McConaughey (mih-KAH’-nih-hay) is 54. Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is 54. TV personality Bethenny Frankel (“Bethenny,” ″Real Housewives of New York”) is 53. Actor Anthony Ruivivar (roo-EE’-viv-var) (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Third Watch”) is 53. Jazz singer Gregory Porter is 52. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 52. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 48. Actor Heather Tom (“Bold and the Beautiful,” ″One Life To Live”) is 48. Actor Emme Rylan (“General Hospital”) is 43.

