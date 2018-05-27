Dana Laake and her special guest Sonia Gomez will discuss cannabis, hemp CBD and other plant medicines.

Sonia Gomez is an early pioneer of the medical marijuana industry. She co-founded MedicalSecrets.com to inform and educate people about natural health practices and the powers of plant medicines. Sonia is committed to raising awareness about cannabis and other natural remedies that can help alleviate physical or emotional pain. Her company also provides a platform for those actively searching for products, services and practitioners specializing in, or supporting the use of, cannabis, hemp, CBD and other natural health remedies.