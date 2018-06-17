Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Beth Lambert will discuss how studying the cumulative impact of environmental and lifestyle factors hold the key to human and planetary health.

Beth Lambert has monitored and documented the escalating rates of childhood chronic conditions for a decade. Her book, A Compromised Generation, provides a thorough analysis of the origins of this modern health crisis and documents how modifications to environmental and lifestyle factors can profoundly influence health outcomes. Beth is the founder and executive director of Epidemic Answers, a non-profit organization dedicated to reestablishing vibrant health in our children. She is also the creator and executive producer of The Documenting Hope Project, a multi-year prospective research study and media project that examines the cumulative impact of environmental stressors on health and their mitigation through personalized and systems-based treatment approaches.