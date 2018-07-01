Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Rob Brown will discuss a mindful approach to wellness and toxin removal at home.

Dr. Rob Brown, MD, began his formal medical education at the University of Miami School of Medicine, followed by a residency in diagnostic radiology in Pittsburgh and a fellowship at the University of California, San Diego, in musculoskeletal radiology. As a diagnostic radiologist, Dr. Brown has worked both in private practice as well as at academic centers, including NYU Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Brown’s varied life experiences, including surviving a diagnosis of cancer, have brought him to the understanding that wellness is optimally achieved by allowing the body to heal, rather than by manipulating it through medication and procedures. Dr. Brown enjoys helping people create healthier lifestyle choices and believes in the importance of removing toxicity, particularly from the home environment.