Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Joel Fuhrman will discuss his latest book, Fast Food Genocide – How Processed Food Is Killing Us and What We Can Do About It.

Joel Fuhrman, M.D. is a board-certified family physician, six-time New York Times best-selling author, and internationally recognized expert on nutrition and natural healing, who specializes in preventing and reversing disease through nutritional methods. For over 25 years, Dr. Fuhrman has shown that it is possible to achieve sustainable weight loss and reverse heart disease, diabetes and many other illnesses using smart nutrition. He created the “Nutritarian” diet, an eating plan that incorporates nutrient-dense, plant-rich foods, along with the latest advances in nutritional science. His ANDI scoring system (featured in Whole Foods Market), which measures the relative nutrient density of common foods, has directed millions of consumers to eat an anti-cancer diet-style.