Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Bill Shaddle will discuss the association between the inflammatory process, gut health and aging.

Bill Shaddle has been involved in helping doctors understand and apply nutrition as a therapeutic tool for nearly 40 years. Bill has managed sales teams, product lines, divisions and companies in the nutritional sciences field. He has developed workshops and training programs on different health and nutritional topics and is co-author of the acclaimed Nutrition Masters Course series. Bill is currently the Senior Director of Strategic Development for Metagenics, where he uses his background and knowledge to help translate Metagenics’ science into practical application for the healthcare practitioner.