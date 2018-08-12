Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Izabella Wentz will discuss a helpful and actionable guide to reverse thyroid symptoms.

Izabella Wentz, PharmD, FASCP is an internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and licensed pharmacist. After being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis in 2009, she dedicated her career to addressing the root causes of autoimmune thyroid disease. Dr. Wentz is the author of the New York Times best-selling patient guide Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, and her protocol-based book Hashimoto’s Protocol: A 90-Day Plan for Reversing Thyroid Symptoms and Getting Your Life Back. As a patient advocate, researcher, clinician and educator, Dr. Wentz is committed to raising awareness on how to overcome autoimmune thyroid disease.