Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Gut health in this era of large scale chemical farming, genetically modified food, and contaminated water systems

August 27, 2018 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Zach Bush will discuss gut health in this era of large scale chemical farming, genetically modified food, and contaminated water systems.

Zach Bush, MD, is one of the few triple board-certified physicians in the country, with expertise in internal medicine, endocrinology and metabolism, and hospice/palliative care. In 2012 he discovered a family of carbon-based redox molecules made by bacteria. He and his team subsequently demonstrated that this cellular communication network functions to counteract the effects of glyphosate and many other dietary, chemical and pharmaceutical toxins that disrupt our body’s natural defense systems. This science has resulted in an innovative new line of dietary supplements called Restore. Dr. Bush is motivated by a desire for his kids to experience a healthier future.

Related Topics
All News Analysis chemical farming contaminated water Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights genetically modified food gut health Kevin Passero Village Green Apothecary Zach Bush


Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech