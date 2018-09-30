Dana Laake and her special guest Amber Lynn Vitse will discuss Garden of Life’s new certified organic and non-GMO line of herbals.

Amber Lynn Vitse, CN, is a certified nutritionist in Integrative Nutrition, and also brings her training in Ayurvedic medicine to the Garden of Life education team. She has worked in product retail for 16 years, as well as maintained her own wellness practice, working with doctors and alternative health practitioners promoting optimum health, inside and out. Amber has written educational articles for a variety of natural health publications, and she is excited to be a Regional Educator for Garden of Life and continue the mission of Empowering Extraordinary Health®.