The Mystery Symptom Summit – an online summit including topics such as infections, gut health, toxins, inflammation, nutrition, prevention, and the mind-body connection

September 24, 2018 11:53 am
 
Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Holly Bertone will discuss the upcoming free Mystery Symptom Summit – an online summit including topics such as infections, gut health, toxins, inflammation, nutrition, prevention, and the mind-body connection.

Holly Bertone, CNHP, PMP, is a Certified Natural Health Professional, a Certified Essential Oils Coach, holds a masters degree from Johns Hopkins University, a bachelor’s degree from Elizabethtown College, and is a Project Management Professional (PMP). Holly Bertone is a bestselling author of the book, Thriving in the Workplace with Autoimmune Disease: Know Your Rights, Resolve Conflict, and Reduce Stress. She is a highly sought-after speaker and wellness expert. After spending over 20 years as a project manager in both government and industry, she is now the president and CEO of Pink Fortitude, LLC and runs the health and wellness website pinkfortitude.com. Holly is a breast cancer and Hashimoto’s survivor and turned these two significant health challenges into a passion to help others.

Join Holly and 30 leading experts in chronic illness at The Mystery Symptom Summit. The event is free to view from October 29 – November 2, 2018. Register here for live access.

