Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

The science behind IQYOU and its potential to help you make better medical decisions

September 4, 2018 9:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Dana Laake and her special guest Jan Kielmann will discuss the science behind IQYOU and its potential to help you make better medical decisions.

Jan Kielmann, MS, CNS was trained in functional, integrative and environmental health by leading integrative practitioners. He is board certified in nutrition, pursuing a Doctorate in Clinical Nutrition (DCN), and an Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner (IFMCP) candidate. Jan focuses on nutritional and botanical interventions to support chronic, degenerative and auto-immune diseases, patients with cancer, energy and mental health challenges, as well as food intolerances, mold exposure, Lyme disease, chronic infections, general disease prevention and optimal wellness.

Related Topics
All News Analysis botanicals Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights IQYOU Jan Kielmann nutrition Village Green Apothecary


Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech