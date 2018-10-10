Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Methylation, epigenetics and dirty genes

October 10, 2018 8:12 am
 
< a min read
3 Shares       

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Ben Lynch will discuss methylation, epigenetics and dirty genes.

Benjamin Lynch, ND, received his bachelor of science degree in cell and molecular biology from the University of Washington, and his doctorate in naturopathic medicine (ND) from Bastyr University. His passion for identifying the cause of disease directed him toward nutrigenomics and methylation dysfunction. Currently, he researches, writes and presents worldwide on the topic of MTHFR, methylation defects and genetic control. He is the author of the powerful book, Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Ben Lynch Dana Laake dirty genes epigenetics Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights methylation Village Green Apothecary

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska