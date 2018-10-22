Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dorie Greenblatt will discuss the importance and benefits of Ester-C, and how it pertains to immune support.

Dorie Greenblatt is the brand marketing director for American Health and American Health Ester-C brands. An enthusiastic creative marketer and strategic leader, she has been successfully launching and building brands in the natural health food channel for more than 20 years. Her record of excellence has been demonstrated through fresh product innovation and promotion, consumer grassroots efforts and strong retail partnerships.