Dana Laake and her special guest Rex Jones will discuss Garden of Life mykind herbal products, the first dual certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project verified herbal line.

Rex Jones has been an educator with Garden of Life for more than 8 years and brings with him a lifelong passion for the natural foods industry and a strong knowledge of herbs. For more than 13 years he worked in a natural foods retail setting as a nutrition manager and herbalist. Rex also led classes, co-hosted a radio show, managed web content and gave a variety of in-store and off-site health lectures. He is excited to share Garden of Life’s mission of empowering extraordinary health.