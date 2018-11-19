Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Anthony Thomas will discuss nutrient support for the gut-brain connection.

Anthony Thomas, PhD, earned his B.A. in nutrition, dietetics and food science from California State University Northridge, his doctorate in nutritional biology from the University of California at Davis, and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of California at Los Angeles Larry Hillblom Islet Research Center. His primary research interests have focused on the influence of dietary and lifestyle factors on chronic cardiovascular/metabolic diseases including obesity, insulin resistance syndrome, and type 2 diabetes. He has authored/co-authored multiple peer reviewed scientific manuscripts and serves on the Jarrow Formulas’ Scientific Panel.