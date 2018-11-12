Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Nutritional controversies and news you can use

November 12, 2018 8:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Host Dana Laake will be discussing nutritional controversies and news you can use. Topics will include health effects from exposure to electronic devices and computers, as well as why foods like vegetables, legumes, nuts and fruits can cause allergic or digestive issues for some people.

Dana Laake, RDH, MS, LDN, provides preventive and therapeutic medical nutrition services in Kensington, Maryland. Her practice encompasses the full spectrum of complex health issues for all ages, including children with special needs, ADHD and autism. In addition to media presentations, writing, radio talk show hosting and providing professional continuing education courses, Dana has been a Maryland legislative assistant on health issues and has served four gubernatorial appointments on two state health care regulatory boards.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Dana Laake digestive issues electronic devices Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights fruits legumes nutritional news nuts vegetables Village Green Apothecary
WFED-sponsors-bnr-8

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation