Host Dana Laake will be discussing nutritional controversies and news you can use. Topics will include health effects from exposure to electronic devices and computers, as well as why foods like vegetables, legumes, nuts and fruits can cause allergic or digestive issues for some people.

Dana Laake, RDH, MS, LDN, provides preventive and therapeutic medical nutrition services in Kensington, Maryland. Her practice encompasses the full spectrum of complex health issues for all ages, including children with special needs, ADHD and autism. In addition to media presentations, writing, radio talk show hosting and providing professional continuing education courses, Dana has been a Maryland legislative assistant on health issues and has served four gubernatorial appointments on two state health care regulatory boards.