Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Marcelle Pick will discuss overcoming adrenal fatigue.

Marcelle Pick, NP, co-founded the Women to Women Clinic in 1983 with the vision to not only treat illness, but also help women make healthy choices to prevent disease. In 2001, Marcelle created MarcellePick.com to reach, inspire, and educate more women with informative articles on women’s health issues and at-home solutions to some of the most troublesome symptoms. Marcelle discovered functional medicine early in her career and was among the first to be certified as a functional medicine practitioner. In addition, she holds a BS in nursing from the University of New Hampshire School of Nursing, a BA in psychology from the University of New Hampshire, and her MS in nursing from Boston College-Harvard Medical School. Marcelle is currently an educator with The Institute of Functional Medicine and has served as a medical advisor to Healthy Living Magazine. She is a prolific writer and lectures on a variety of topics including weight loss resistance, infertility, stress and illness, and adrenal dysfunction. She has appeared on Dr. Oz, FOX, and ABC to discuss women’s health.