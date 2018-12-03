Listen Live Sports

Food sensitivities and eczema

December 3, 2018 10:33 am
 
Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Eric Nager discuss food sensitivities and eczema.

Eric Nager, MD, is a functional medicine physician who is opening his practice at Belcara Health in Baltimore, Maryland, in January of 2019. After over 20 years as an emergency physician, Dr. Nager felt compelled to pursue his passion of finding the root cause of illness in his patients. Dr. Nager is board certified by the American Board of Anti-Aging / Regenerative Medicine (ABAARM). When he is not engaged in learning all he can to help his patients, he is spending time with his wife and two children. He also enjoys Olympic lifting, running in Spartan races and training with his old SWAT team.

