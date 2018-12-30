Listen Live Sports

The benefits of micronutrient testing

December 30, 2018 5:11 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Heather Gunn will discuss the benefits of micronutrient testing.

Heather Gunn, MS, CNS, LDN, is a clinical herbalist, licensed nutritionist and fitness consultant and serves as an account manager for SpectraCell. Heather attained a Master of Science in plant medicine from the Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) and is also a certified nutrition specialist in Maryland. Her special interests are supporting overall health, weight loss, hormone balance and stress management. Heather is a strong believer in functional wellness and uses nutrition and plants to support good sleep, improved energy, better concentration, low stress levels and balanced hormone production.

